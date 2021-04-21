Additional Transcripts, Exhibits, and Videos From Independent Investigation Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Former Governor Cuomo Released

Transcripts and Exhibits of Staff and Outside Advisors Released Today

Video Testimony of Former Governor Cuomo,

Top Aide, Complainants Also Released

Additional Transcripts and Exhibits Will

Continue to Be Released on Rolling Basis

NEW YORK – The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) today continued the rolling release of transcripts and corresponding exhibits from the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. On August 3, 2021, after nearly five months of investigating, the independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James — led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark — released their report concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo. Following the release of the report, multiple district attorneys asked that the OAG refrain from publicly releasing transcripts and other evidence so that their offices could first investigate and determine whether to file criminal charges against Cuomo.

However, following the filing of a criminal complaint against Cuomo on October 28, 2021 in Albany County, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office informed the OAG that it would begin releasing evidence to Cuomo to comply with New York state’s discovery laws. These laws state that once someone is charged with a crime, they must be furnished transcripts and other evidence in their case. As these materials are now being released by the Albany County District Attorney’s office — and in an effort to provide full transparency to the people of New York — the OAG informed local district attorneys that it would immediately begin releasing, on a rolling basis, all transcripts, corresponding exhibits, and videos compiled during the investigation, pending redactions to protect the privacy of individuals, as appropriate. This rolling release of evidence began on November 9, 2021.

The investigation was conducted after, on March 1, 2021, the Executive Chamber made a referral, pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 63(8), for Attorney General James to select independent lawyers to investigate “allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the governor.” Kim and Clark were chosen to lead the investigation on March 8, 2021.

The transcripts, exhibits, and video testimonies being released today include:

Subject of Investigation

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)



Complainants

Charlotte Bennett: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)



Lindsay Boylan: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)



Brittany Commisso: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)



Ana Liss: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)



Virginia Limmiatis: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)



Alyssa McGrath: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)





Former Executive Chamber Staff and Outside Advisors

Rich Azzopardi: Transcript Exhibits



Peter Ajemian: Transcript Exhibits



Andrew Ball: Transcript Exhibits



Steve Cohen: Transcript Exhibits



Linda Lacewell: Transcript Exhibits



Additional transcripts, exhibits, and video testimonies will be released as they are available. Transcripts and exhibits previously released can be found on the OAG website.